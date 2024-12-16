Exhilarating Evening Of Football And Entertainment For Fans At FIFA Intercontinental Cup Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Qatar National Day The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fans attending the Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 Final on 18 December at Lusail will be treated to a wide range of cultural activities prior to kick off at 8PM. A robust fan zone will feature live performances, stations and interactive activities for fans of all ages.

There will also be special activities to mark the two-year anniversary of the Qatar 2022 final. Two years ago to the day, the iconic Lusail Stadium hosted a historic final between Argentina and France. Since then, the 89,000 seater has also hosted the final match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024TM will be contested by Mexican side CF Pachuca and European giants Real Madrid. The match is the culmination of an elite football tournament that saw continental club champions compete for the title of being the best club in the world.

The Real Madrid squad will boast several world-class players, including FIFA World Cup winner Kylian Mbappé who will be returning to the iconic Lusail Stadium after narrowly missing out on a second title in Qatar 2022 to Argentina. The Spanish side will also include other marquee names including Brazilian Vinicius Jr. and English star Jude Bellingham.

The Mexican side will look to make it three trophies in a row after claiming both the FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2024 and the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024, with wins earlier in the week over Botafogo and Al Ahly respectively.

Tickets for the tournament can be purchased from fic24. An official resale platform is also available. Lusail Stadium has several accessible seating options, and will offer Audio Descriptive Commentary and a sensory room during the match. Inquiries for accessible tickets can be made to [email protected] .

