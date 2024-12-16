EU Commission Chief Pledges Enhanced Support For Jordan
12/16/2024 2:02:04 PM
Amma, Dec. 16 (Petra) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Monday the EU's full support for Jordan amid current regional challenges, proposing a strengthened strategic partnership between the two sides.
Following her meeting with his majesty
King Abdullah II, von der Leyen outlined plans for enhanced EU-Jordan cooperation, particularly regarding Syria's Political
transition process. The EU will work to ensure this transition aligns with UN Security Council resolution
2254 principles through a "step-by-step approach."
"We will intensify and deliver humanitarian assistance through Jordan and support early recovery of basic services and infrastructure," von der Leyen said in statements distributed by the Commission.
The meeting comes in the wake of recent Aqaba discussions on Syria, with King Abdullah II expected to visit Brussels in early 2025 to formally launch the enhanced strategic partnership.
