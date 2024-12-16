Spanish Football Federation Elects Louzan As New President, Despite Ongoing Legal Case

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Madrid: Rafael Louzan was elected as the new president of the Spanish Federation (RFEF) after defeating his only rival Salvador Gomar by 90 votes to 43 at an assembly at the headquarters of the organization on Monday.

Louzan's election comes despite him facing a seven-year ban from holding public office for perversion of justice, related to when he was president of the Provincial Deputation of Pontevedra.

Louzan has appealed against to the Spanish High Court, with the case due to be held in February, but if the ban is upheld, Louzan will become the fourth consecutive RFEF President.

Louzan's election comes at a vital moment for the Spanish game, coming just days after Spain was confirmed as one of the hosts for the 2030 World Cup, along with Portugal and Morocco, while the RFEF has still to recover from the effects of the 'Luis Rubiales case' after the former president's unsolicited kiss of Jenni Hermoso following Spain's win at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia.