Italy Or Germany To Host Nations League Finals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: The winners of the Nations League quarter-final between Italy and Germany will host the last four of the from June 4-8, announced on Monday.

Juventus and Torino's grounds will be used if Italy win the two-legged quarter-final in March, while Munich and Stuttgart will stage the semi-finals and final if Germany progress.

The Italian federation said Juventus' Allianz would host both semi-finals and the final, with the third place play-off to be played at Torino's stadium.

Italy take on Germany in the first leg of their tie on March 20 in Milan. The return is scheduled for Dortmund three days later.

The other quarter-finals pit France against Croatia, with European champions Spain meeting the Netherlands and Portugal playing Denmark.

European football's governing body also announced that next year's UEFA Super Cup is due to take place on August 13 in Udine, Italy.