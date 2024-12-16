Lives Of More Than 8,500 Infants In Gaza Strip At Risk: UNRWA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said Monday that its baby milk supplies are almost finished in the Gaza Strip, putting the lives of more than 8,500 infants at risk.

The agency post on (X) saying that only 6 boxes of baby milk are left, while about 8,500 infants in the Strip depend on them to obtain milk.

UNRWA stressed that the shortage of supplies puts the lives of infants and more than 200,000 people who depend on its services in the Gaza Strip at risk.

The UN agency confirmed that about 19,000 children in the Strip were hospitalized due to severe malnutrition during the past four months, noting that the number has doubled from what it was at the beginning of this year.