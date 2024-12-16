Egypt To Complete Utility Installations In Industrial Zones Within One Fiscal Year

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime for Industrial Development and Minister of and Transport, met with investors from Sharqeya on Sunday to discuss ongoing challenges and propose solutions related to industrial zone developments. The meeting reviewed the status of the industrial zones in the governorate, which span a total of 22,577 feddans. These include the 10th of Ramadan Industrial Zone (20,119 feddans), the New Salhia Industrial Zone (683 feddans), the Belbeis Industrial Zone (289.6 feddans), and the Basateen El-Ismailia (El-Zawamel) Industrial Zone (1,484.98 feddans).

Discussions focused on the status of land allocation, operational progress, and the completion of utility installations across these zones. Al-Wazir highlighted the government's commitment to fully developing utilities in all ongoing industrial zones within the next fiscal year, starting July 8, 2024. This initiative is expected to facilitate the establishment of new factories and significantly contribute to Egypt's economic growth.

The minister also addressed the status of unplanned industrial zones in the governorate, including the Arab Engineers Zone (3,318 feddans), Abu Atyan Zone (402 feddans), Al-Madina Al-Monawara Zone (1,290 feddans), and the Belbeis Expansion Zone (263 feddans). Al-Wazir emphasized the government's plan to upgrade these unplanned zones and ensure the provision of essential utilities across various governorates. He stressed that no new industrial land would be allocated unless utilities in approved and planned zones were fully completed, ensuring investors could begin operations immediately.

To further streamline the process, the minister outlined a plan to monitor utility installation progress and land allocation in industrial zones managed by developers. He also emphasized the need to gather feedback from investors regarding the services provided in these zones, helping to improve the overall business environment and enhance the industrial sector's competitiveness.

Al-Wazir urged investors who have outstanding dues, including installments, services, or maintenance deposits, to settle or reschedule their payments. Investors wishing to reschedule must pay 25% of the outstanding amount upfront, with the remainder due over six months, subject to central bank interest. This process must be completed within 15 days, starting December 7, 2024. Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of land allocations, with the authority reclaiming and reallocating the land or industrial units to serious investors. Legal measures will also be taken to recover financial dues.

The minister also recommended that investor associations manage the security, cleaning, and maintenance of internal utilities in industrial zones, in coordination with relevant authorities. These associations will be responsible for collecting maintenance and service fees from investors, ensuring the efficient operation and long-term sustainability of the zones' infrastructure.

Additionally, Al-Wazir revealed that unutilized assets in industrial zones would soon be listed on the Egypt Industrial Data Platform, reinforcing the principles of transparency, integrity, and procedural governance once their utilities are fully completed.

Al-Wazir concluded by outlining the Ministry of Industry's efforts to localize 23 key industries, providing incentives and support to investors in sectors critical to reducing imports and relying on locally available raw materials. These priority industries include solar energy components, automotive parts, desalination and water treatment systems, electrical transformers, and various manufacturing sectors. This initiative aims to enhance local production capabilities, replace imports, and strengthen Egypt's industrial base.