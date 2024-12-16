Softbank Pledges To Invest $100 Bn Into US, Creating 100,000 Jobs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: The Japanese tech titan SoftBank will invest $100 billion in the United States, creating at least 100,000 jobs, US President-elect Donald said Monday, in a boost to his incoming administration.

"This historic is a monumental demonstration of confidence in America's future," Trump said during a press at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"It will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and other industries of tomorrow are built, created and grown right here in the USA," added Trump, who takes office from US President Joe Biden next month.

Speaking alongside Trump, SoftBank's chief executive Masayoshi Son confirmed the investment company's financial commitment and pledged to create 100,000 jobs, adding that Trump's victory had "tremendously increased" his confidence in the American economy.

"I am truly excited to make this happen," added Son, 67.