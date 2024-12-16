Meghan Markle Wants Prince Harry To Divert From Polo And 'Focus On Other Hobbies'. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: The Duchess of Sussex has been trying to pull Prince Harry away from polo, to bring his“focus on other hobbies,” after the couple's latest documentary received widespread criticism.

A source has claimed that Meghan is trying her best to bring her husband's attention to other things as the“terrible reviews" about their documentary has hit Prince Harry 'hard'.

“Polo is Harry's life, he put his heart and soul into this show and had huge hopes for it so the fact that it's getting such terrible reviews has hit him very hard,” said the source, reported The Mirror.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently launched their much-anticipated documentary, 'Polo' on Netflix, which follows competitors in the US Open Polo Championship in Florida. However, the show has faced criticism from viewers, with reviews labelling it as "boring" and "ellitist."

Meghan can't stop Harry from playing polo

The Mirror also mentioned that Meghan hopes Harry will now spend his free time surfing or hiking. Speaking to Closer magazine, a source mentioned that while Meghan can't stop Harry from playing polo, she would "rather it not be front and center in their lives."

The source added, "She's not expecting him to completely move on from polo, but she'd like him to scale it back and focus on other things. The harsh reality is, that's more likely now."

According to a report by The Daily Beast, streaming giant Netflix is now“exhausted” with Meghan Markle. The company did not invest in any poster campaigns for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's latest project. Its only promotional effort consisted of a brief two-line statement from Harry on Netflix's website.