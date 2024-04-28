Dr. Marshall Goldsmith to take Centre Stage at ATD Middle East 2024

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) 25th April 2024 Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Association for Talent Development (ATD), a premier global organization for professional development that empowers employees to expand their knowledge and skills, is pleased to announce Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, World’s #1 Executive Coach and Lifetime Leadership Award Winner, as the opening keynote speaker for the 8th Annual ATD Middle East Conference 2024.

The conference will be held on June 4-5, 2024, in Abu Dhabi, in partnership with QnA International, a well-known global B2B event organizer headquartered in UAE acclaimed for its proficiency in hosting premier HR events across the Middle East region.

Dr. Marshall Goldsmith is an esteemed executive leadership coach and an inductee into the Thinkers 50 Hall of Fame, celebrated as the only individual to twice be named the #1 Leadership Thinker globally by Thinkers 50. His exceptional credentials include being ranked as the World’s #1 Executive Coach and a Top Ten Business Thinker for eight consecutive years. Dr. Goldsmith's contributions to the field of leadership have earned him accolades such as the Harvard Institute of Coaching's Lifetime Award for Leadership and the Global Gurus Corps D'Elite Award for Lifetime Contribution in both Leadership and Coaching.

Dr. Marshall Goldsmith expressed his delight at being the inaugural speaker at the ATD Middle East Conference, “I am delighted to lead the ATD Middles East this year and share my experiences as life coach how we can unleash our potential as a leader, employee and as an individual. Also, we will talk about how to transform the talent of individuals towards team goals and the art of harnessing individual talents to drive collective success within organizations. Join me in Abu Dhabi for an enlightening journey towards personal and professional growth.”

Dr. Goldsmith is well-known for his profound knowledge and unique strategies for leadership development. He has written and edited 47 books, several of which have become best-sellers and have been translated into multiple languages. His important works, including "Triggers" and "What Got You Here Won't Get You There," have been praised by industry professionals and readers, landing him a deserved spot-on Amazon's list of "100 Best Leadership & Success Books Ever Written."

Sharing his excitement, Sidh N.C, Director, QnA International said, " We are beyond thrilled that Dr. Marshall Goldsmith is joining us as the opening keynote speaker. We believe that his legacy will serve as an inspiration for aspiring leaders seeking to make a positive impact in their organizations, thus taking the conference to new heights. The conference aims to empower the talents across organizations in the Middle East, uniting them to be at the forefront of global leadership through advancement in upskilling, career mapping, sustainable practices, holistic well-being, agile governance, and exploring different frontiers to establish the Golden Era of GCC."

The Conference theme, "All About People: Shaping Leaders, Transforming Talent," highlights the significance of a ‘people-focused approach’ to leadership and talent development in today's modern and ever-evolving business environment.







