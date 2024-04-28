China's bond issuances reach record high of USD1T in March

(MENAFN) Data from China's central bank reveals that bond issuances surged to nearly 7.16 trillion yuan (equivalent to around 1 trillion U.S. dollars) in March of this year. This substantial figure reflects a diverse range of bond types and issuances across various sectors.



Treasury bonds accounted for a notable portion of the total, with issuances amounting to 920 billion yuan. Additionally, local government bond issuances reached 629.45 billion yuan, demonstrating continued investment in infrastructure and development projects at the regional level.



Financial bonds, another significant category, saw issuances totaling 956.3 billion yuan. These bonds play a crucial role in financing activities within the financial sector, supporting institutions such as banks and insurance companies.



Meanwhile, corporate credit bond issuances amounted to 1.66 trillion yuan, reflecting the robust demand for corporate financing and investment opportunities in China's dynamic business landscape.



At the end of March, the total outstanding bonds held in custody stood at 160.8 trillion yuan, underscoring the substantial presence of bonds in China's financial markets. These bonds represent important investment vehicles for both domestic and international investors, contributing to the liquidity and stability of the country's financial system.

