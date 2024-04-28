For 'Pushpa Impossible' Actress Karuna Pandey, Dance Is A Pathway To Spirituality

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Karuna Pandey, who portrays the titular role of Pushpa on the television show 'Pushpa Impossible', revealed that dance has been an integral part of her life since childhood.

The actress has been deeply immersed in the art of dancing, thanks to her supportive parents, and she believes that dance serves as a pathway to spirituality.

Ahead of International Dance Day, the actress said: "Dance has been an integral part of my life since childhood. Wherever my father's job took us, he always ensured I had a space for dance practice and a music system. Dance fills me with immense joy, calming me in any situation, and serves as a pathway to spirituality."

She further mentioned that despite her constantly changing lifestyle due to her father's postings in the army, the influence of Bollywood remained strong, shaping her love for dance.

“Everyone should dance, as it's not just a form of entertainment but also a powerful medium to convey emotions. I admire dancers and cherish every opportunity to perform and learn new forms, regardless of the challenges,” she added.

'Pushpa Impossible' airs on Sony SAB.