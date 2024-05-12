Authorities Thwart Illicit Import Of 'Opioid' At Srinagar Airport

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Drug Control Department confiscated a shipment of illicit narcotics comprising 1080 capsules of 'Tramadol', a medicine structurally related to the opioids like codeine and morphine at the Srinagar Airport on Saturday.
Officials told Kashmir Observer that the Central Enforcement (Airport Wing) Department at the Srinagar Airport here provided a tip off, leading to the seizure of illicit narcotics which include 1080 capsules of Tramadol.ADVERTISEMENT
Irfana Ahmad, the Deputy Drug Controller, and the officials of the Sales Tax Department seized the shipment, which officials claimed was being imported through unregulated channels.
As stated by the department, this seizure is a part of its continuous efforts to prevent the unlawful distribution and sale of prescription medications.
The department has previously worked in collaboration with the Srinagar Airport Sales Tax Department to intercept similar shipments and prosecute those involved in the unlawful distribution and sale of prescription medications.
Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Deputy Drug Controller, Irfana Ahmad said the department is currently investigating the origin and planned use of the confiscated package.
“We are presently investigating the matter and whosoever is found involved in the unlawful distribution and sale of prescription medications will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the officer said, adding many such consignments have been in the past as well. Actually smugglers using licenses of bonafide pharmaceutical distributors carry out these illegal activities.
