Russians Shell Two Communities In Mykolaiv Region Overnight, Cause Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, Russian troops shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community and the village of Dmytrivka of the Kutsurub community. There is destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim, on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday, on May 10, at 6:55 p.m., the enemy fired mortar shells at the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties,” he said.

Inregion, Russian invaders shell Ochakiv three times in evening

Kim added that at 7:56 p.m. on the same day, a house located on the territory of an agricultural enterprise was damaged in Dmytrivka village of the Kutsurub community as a result of an FPV drone hit. There were no casualties.

Earlier, the building of the former House of Culture in Pervomaisk was partially destroyed by an enemy drone in Mykolaiv region.