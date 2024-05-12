Switzerland Wins Eurovision 2024, Ukraine In TOP 3

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Switzerland's Nemo with the entry The Code won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in the Swedish city of Malmö, having sealed a total of 591 points. This is the first non-binary person to ever win the contest.

Croatia's Baby Lasagna with the song entitled Rim Tim Tagi Dim were runners-up with a total of 547 points, while Ukraine finished third with 453 points.

It is worth noting that the 2023 winner, Sweden's Loreen, who starred with her hit song Tattoo, handed the trophy, the crystal microphone, to the winner of Eurovision 2024.

As reported by Ukrinform, the final stage of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place in the Swedish city of Malmö.

Sweden hosts the competition for the seventh time. Three of those shows, including the 2024 contest, were held in Malmö.

Twenty-five participating countries who won in the semi-finals performed on Saturday night's Grand Final. their numbers.

A total of 26 countries initially made it through the semis but the Dutch representative was disqualified by organizers, the European Broadcasting Union, following an“incident” during one of the rehearsals that media reports say involved a female member of the production team.

Ukraine was represented by Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil with the entry Teresa&Maria. In the Grand Final, Ukraine performed second. The duo made it through from the first semi-final held on May 7.