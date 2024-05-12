Congress Won't Win Even 50 Seats, Will Not Get Opposition Party Status: PM Modi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Phulbani/Bolangir- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the Congress will not win even 50 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and will not be able to get the opposition party status after the polls.
Addressing election rallies in Kandhamal and Bolangir Lok Sabha seats, PM Modi claimed that Odisha's 'asmita' (pride) is in danger and the BJP will protect it, while asserting that a“double engine” government of the saffron party will be formed in the state and a“son or daughter of the soil who understands Odia language and culture” will be made the chief minister.ADVERTISEMENT
Attacking the BJD, he called for ousting from power those responsible for keeping people poor despite the state having bountiful natural resources.
“Congress will not be able to get 10 per cent seats to become principal opposition in the Lok Sabha. They will not win even 50 seats,” PM Modi claimed.
In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, he said,“The Congress 'shehzade' has been reading out the same script since 2014 polls... mark my words, NDA will break all records and will win over 400 seats this time.” Read Also Rahul Gandhi Accepts Invite For Public Debate With PM Modi Former Judges Invite PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to Election Debate
Recalling the achievements of the previous BJP government at the Centre under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said that on this day 26 years ago, Pokhran tests had enhanced the image of the country across the globe.
He also asserted that his government ended 500 years of people's wait by building Ram temple in Ayodhya.
“BJP made a tribal daughter of Odisha the President of India, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces,” he asserted.
Attacking the BJD government in the state, he said that Odisha is a rich state but most people are poor.
“Those responsible for this must be ousted from power in the state,” he added.
