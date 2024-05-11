Prime Minister Embarks On Inspection Tour Of 10Th Of Ramadan City Factories

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly recently embarked on an inspection tour of various factories in 10th of Ramadan City. This initiative is part of a broader effort to identify and resolve any barriers affecting their productivity. The tour began at the Sanipure factory, where the Prime Minister evaluated the operational processes and tackled issues directly.

Throughout his visit, Madbouly highlighted the government's dedication to fortifying the Egyptian industrial sector and its commitment to the continuous improvement of local industries. He stressed the significance of augmenting the proportion of domestically produced components, advocating for increased support and the provision of necessary facilities.

This approach aligns with the national strategy to strengthen industry in pivotal areas and capitalize on the sophisticated infrastructure that has been established and upgraded throughout Egypt. Founded in 2021 by a team of seasoned professionals in sanitary ware manufacturing, Sanipure is supported by Egyptian investors and stakeholders.

Madbouly noted that Sanipure occupies a vast 80,000 square meter space in 10th of Ramadan City, representing an investment of around EGP 2.5bn. This is in addition to a mixer production facility situated in Badr City.

The Board Chairman reported that Sanipure began full-scale production in 2022, providing jobs for 2,000 engineers and workers. With an expansion plan on the horizon, the company anticipates increasing its workforce to 3,000.

Sanipure comprises multiple manufacturing units: a porcelain sanitary ware factory producing sinks, toilets, and similar items with a yearly output of one million units; a plastic products factory focusing on extrusion machines with a capacity of 400,000 units per annum; a basket production facility with a 300,000-unit annual capacity; and an acrylic and solid surface bathtub factory with a yearly production potential of 400,000 units.

Osama El Shahed, a board member, revealed that Sanipure's current sales volume stands at EGP 2bn. Post-expansion, the company aims to double its production to 2 million units by 2027, with projected sales reaching EGP 5bn. The export ratio is expected to surpass 60% of total production.

El Shahed explained the intricate process of crafting Chinese porcelain, starting with the blending of raw materials and rigorous testing for casting. The production continues with mould preparation, porcelain casting, and glazing, and culminates with firing in kilns at temperatures up to 1200 degrees Celsius.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the furnace operations, preparation, and quality control measures. He also observed the bathtub manufacturing process, which involves the thermal moulding of acrylic sheets on in-house produced moulds, reinforced with fibreglass for durability.

Ahmed Lotfy, Sanipure's Deputy Executive Director, emphasized the company's reliance on local raw materials, with 75% of product components being sourced domestically.

Amr Kotry, the Operations Manager, pointed out Sanipure's swift ascendancy in the market, achieving a 57% export rate for their porcelain products and 85% for acrylic items within just a year. The company has broadened its international reach, exporting to European nations like Spain, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, New Zealand, and England, and has also ventured into markets such as Saudi Arabia, Kenya, the UAE, Canada, and the USA in 2023.