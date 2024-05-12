British Politician Patricia Scotland Visits Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The famous British politician, Secretary General of the"Commonwealth" organization, Patricia Scotland, visited Azerbaijanat the invitation of the "Tahir Gozel Development Initiative"organization. The lady diplomat, who heads the organizationrepresenting 56 countries that entered the territory of the formerGreat Britain Empire, visited the grave of National Leader HeydarAliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva the visit to the alley of honor, Patricia Scotland was alsoinformed about various thinkers who left a mark in the history ofour country.

Later, a meeting was held with media representatives. Manysocially important issues were discussed at the conference.

Answering the journalists' questions, the guest noted thatholding the COP29 in Azerbaijan, which is the most urgent issue ofthis year, is of great importance for our country and expressedconfidence that Azerbaijan will cope with this prestigious event ata high level, as in other global projects. Stating that the"Commonwealth" organization is doing important work in the fightagainst climate change, the diplomat said that the whole worldshould be sensitive to this issue. He spoke about the danger ofrisks that will arise as a result of global warming and noted thatsmall island states located in the oceans may face a tragedy.

Patricia Scotland said that she is carefully following the stepstaken by Azerbaijan in the direction of transition to "greenenergy", and the research and application of renewable energysources such as solar and wind energy in our country is a veryright decision. He said that new opportunities have arisen in theperiod when artificial intelligence and other technologies havedeveloped so much, and noted that the whole world should be unitedas in the fight against the coronavirus.

In the end, the guest expressed his satisfaction with being inAzerbaijan and said that the organization he represents wishespeace and friendship to the whole world and believes that theclimate crisis will be overcome.