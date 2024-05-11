Shilpa, Shamita Enjoy 'Family Time' As They Visit Vaishno Devi; Drop Videos From Helicopter

(MENAFN- IANS) Katra, May 11 (IANS) Sisters Shilpa and Shamita Shetty shared a glimpse of their 'family time' during their visit to the auspicious Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir.

Shamita took to Instagram stories and shared a video from a helicopter, where she can be seen in a magenta pink suit with her hair tied in a ponytail and minimal makeup.

In the video, she joyfully expresses, "On our way to Vaishno Devi...We are super excited... family time...", and then pans the camera to reveal Shilpa and her daughter Samisha, along with their mother Sunanda.

Shilpa, who is wearing a pink suit, can be heard saying, "Jai Mata Di."

The 'Baazigar' actress also shared videos on her Instagram stories, showing their journey to the temple on a mule. Shilpa captioned the video: "#Vaishnodevidiaries."

Shilpa also dropped an adorable picture, where we can see her and Shamita planting a kiss on their mother's cheeks.

The post is captioned: "At Vaishnodevi with our devi. Happy Mother's Day today, tomorrow and every day... We celebrate you every day." However, she later deleted this post.

On the professional front, Shilpa portrayed the role of Delhi Police Special Cell Chief Tara in the action thriller series 'Indian Police Force', directed by Rohit Shetty. The series, also featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, is streaming on Prime Video.

The actress next has the Kannada action film 'KD - The Devil' in her kitty. The film stars Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, and Ramesh Aravind.

Meanwhile, Shamita last featured in the coming-of-age drama 'The Tenant'.