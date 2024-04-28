Joe Biden's approval rating reaches record low of 38.7 percent

(MENAFN) In a recent survey released on Friday by US research firm Gallup, President Joe Biden's approval rating averaged 38.7 percent during his 13th quarter in office. This figure stands as the lowest level of support among all US presidents during their first terms. Comparatively, Biden's immediate predecessors, Donald Trump and Barack Obama, held higher averages at 46.8 percent and 45.9 percent, respectively, during their 13th quarters in office.



The contrast is particularly notable when considering historical trends. George H.W. Bush previously held the record for the lowest 13th-quarter average approval rating, at 41.8 percent in 1992. Interestingly, three out of four presidents with below 50 percent approval ratings who sought reelection were unsuccessful, with Obama being the notable exception.



Among presidents who were successfully reelected, including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, their 13th-quarter averages ranged between 51 percent and 55 percent. Dwight Eisenhower boasted the highest average at 73.2 percent.



Biden's latest quarterly average places him in the bottom 12 percent of all presidential quarters in terms of approval ratings, ranking 277th out of 314 presidential quarters recorded by Gallup since 1945. This data underscores the challenges facing the Biden administration and the complex dynamics shaping public perception of his presidency.

MENAFN28042024000045015839ID1108147446