Kharibulbul International Music Festival Starts Today In Shusha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kharibulbul International Music Festival will be opened today, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry ofCulture, the festival, which will last until May 13, is being heldthis year in Lachin, along with Shusha.

The festival is distinguished both by performers and a differentrepertoire.

On this eve, the last preparations of the festival took place onthe Cidir Plain in Shusha.

