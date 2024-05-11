Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Bahrain

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the death of HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Salman bin Khalid Al-Khalifa.

