Russians Shell Zaporizhzhia Region 380 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia region, 10 settlements were under enemy fire during the day, the enemy struck 380 times in the region, and the destruction of residential buildings was recorded.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 380 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire,” Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the enemy launched a missile attack on the Zaporizhzhia district.

In addition, 167 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka, and Novopavlivka.

The Russian military shelled Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne 22 times with multiple rocket launchers.

The territory of Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Verbove, Malynivka, and Pryiutne was shelled 190 times.

The official noted that 24 reports of residential destruction were recorded. No civilians were injured.

As reported, on May 9, the occupants attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 547 times. Eight settlements were under enemy fire. A woman was injured during an enemy multiple rocket launcher attack on the Zaporizhzhia region.