India Under PM Modi A Global Case Study On How To Become A Resilient Economy: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Saturday that India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a global case study on how to emerge as a resilient economy amid myriad of challenges.

Taking on X social media platform on the anniversary of the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, Chandrasekhar said that technology is the medium for empowering people.

“It is the mainstay of making India 'Aatmanirbhar'. On this day in 1998, India achieved a major milestone in 'Aatmanirbharta' by successfully conducting the Pokhran nuclear tests,” said Chandrasekhar.

The historic test conducted by the then NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, signalled to the world about India's scientific prowess and sovereignty.

“India firmly conveyed its commitment to the 'No First Use' policy and advocated the concept of 'equal and legitimately adequate security' for all nations. NDA governments have always prioritised national security,” said the minister.

In India's 'Techade' under PM Modi, the country has been witnessing robust growth across economic parameters and has become a formidable force in innovation and tech-focused exports.

“India under the leadership of PM Modi has certainly become a global case study on how we navigated through challenges of pandemic, economy, conflict and terror and emerged as a resilient and world's fastest growing economy,” Chandrasekhar commented.