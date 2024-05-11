In Luhansk Region, Enemy Fires On Nevske With Artillery, Mortars And MLRS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday in the Luhansk region, the enemy fired on Nevske with artillery, mortars, and MLRS.
The head of the Luhansk Military Administration, Artem Lysohor, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
“Yesterday, the enemy opened fire on the frontline Nevske, the most populated settlement of the deoccupied part of the Luhansk region, with artillery. The shelling resulted in 10 explosions. In addition, the Russians fired at the village with mortars and multiple rocket launchers,” wrote Lysohor.
According to him, at least five houses were damaged in the settlement. No one was killed or injured.
Russians also fired artillery and mortars at Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka.
Enemy attacks were repelled from Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka.
As reported, Russian troops are shelling settlements in the Luhansk region near the front line.
