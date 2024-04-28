Discover Authentic Japanese Excellence with Miyako Chef’s Journey

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 26 April 2024– Miyako Japanese restaurant proudly presents Chef Wasala Mudiyanselag, the culinary virtuoso behind its authentic Japanese cuisine. With a culinary journey spanning continents and accolades that speak volumes, Chef Wasala embodies the pinnacle of culinary excellence.



Hailing from the lush landscapes of Kandy, Sri Lanka, Chef Wasala's odyssey began humbly as an Assistant Trainee Cook. His insatiable passion for the culinary arts propelled him forward, carving a path marked by dedication and commitment to his craft.



Among his illustrious achievements is his recent recognition as a finalist (TOP 4) for PRO CHEF of 2021, a testament to his unparalleled skill and creativity in the kitchen. His participation in the prestigious EXPO 2020 Dubai – 50 Hands Dinner Golden Jubilee further solidified his standing as a luminary in the culinary world.



Chef Wasala's journey to culinary excellence took him to the heart of Japan, where he showcased his prowess as a finalist (TOP 10) in the Washoku World Challenge 2015 in Kyoto, Japan. This experience not only honed his skills but also deepened his appreciation for the intricacies of Japanese cuisine.



The crowning jewel in Chef Wasala's repertoire is his Gold Medal win for his Five Course Gourmet Menu at the Middle East Junior Chef of the Year in 2001. This milestone marked the beginning of his ascent to culinary stardom.



Transitioning seamlessly from one culinary haven to another, Chef Wasala's tenure at Le Meridien Hotel Dubai catalyzed his culinary evolution. He honed his skills here, balancing flavors and techniques to create Japanese cuisine.



His journey led him to Hyatt Regency Dubai and Galleria, where he embraced new challenges with zeal and innovation. At the heart of this culinary haven, Chef Wasala's creativity thrived as he curated exquisite dining experiences in an ambiance that celebrated the essence of Japanese cuisine.



Reflecting on his journey, Chef Wasala remarked, "Throughout my career, it's been my hard work, motivation, and passion that has reflected among my peers and superiors. With over a decade of culinary experience working for established hospitality brands, I can proudly say that I continue to demonstrate new skills, talent, diversity, and innovation in my cooking."



As the culinary maestro at Miyako Japanese restaurant, Chef Wasala invites diners on a journey of gastronomic delight, where each dish is a symphony of flavors meticulously crafted to tantalize the senses.





