Three Injured As Jaguar Crashes Into Vehicles In Delhi Cantonment

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Three people have been injured after a rash and recklessly driven Jaguar car lost control and hit three vehicles in Delhi Cantonment area in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Sharing the initial details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday regarding the accident of three vehicles and three persons injured.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that the injured had been shifted to some unknown hospitals.

“Medico-legal case reports of injured cab driver identified as Harjeet Singh, a resident of Shakarpur, and other two persons in the cab were received at 8.32 a.m. from AIIMS,” said the DCP.

“The Jaguar is registered in the name of Sushil Pahwa, a resident of Kohat Enclave in Saraswati Vihar,” said the DCP, adding that legal action as per law is being taken and teams are sent to nab the accused.