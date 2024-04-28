AAP Holds 'Walk For Kejriwal' Walkathon In Protest Against Arrest Of Delhi CM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday organised a walkathon in Delhi's CR Park walkathon named \"Walk for Kejriwal\" is in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.\"We need to defeat BJP with votes (by voting for AAP),\" Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said AAP supporters carried flags with Kejriwal's photo on which 'Jail ka Jawab Vote Se' was written on it Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal can't cast a vote in Lok Sabha Elections on May 25?\"Today people have come from different parts of Delhi to participate in this walkathon for Arvind Kejriwal. They are showing their support and love, and giving blessings. Delhi people are fighting the election. They were thinking about breaking AAP by putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail. But the way people turned up in Sunita Kejriwal's roadshow, it has panicked the BJP,\" AAP minister Atishi said Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal holds road show in East DelhiAAP leader Somnath Bharti took a swipe at BJP saying, \"No matter how big their corruption is, if anyone joins BJP, they get higher posts in the party. BJP has become more like a 'washing machine'\". He said that the walkathon is an awareness campaign against the policies and injustice of the BJP CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the federal agency in a liquor scam on 21 March. He was later transferred to Tihar Jail on April 1.The ED said that the agency has been able to recover key evidence that directly reveals the role of Kejriwal in processes and activities relating to the proceeds of crime.'ED acted in most highhanded manner': Arvind Kejriwal to SCKejriwal had approached the top court challenging his arrest by ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case. The apex court had earlier asked the Central Agency to file its response to Kejriwal's plea in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase of the general election on May 25.

