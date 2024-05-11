Zelensky Emphasizes Importance Of Timely Delivery Of Military Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the importance of timely delivery of military aid to Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.



The Head of State emphasized that every air defense system, every anti-missile is“literally what saves lives, keeps our cities and communities alive.”

“It is important that our partners support our soldiers and Ukraine's resilience with timely supplies. Really timely. The package that really helps is the weapons brought to Ukraine, not just the announced ones,” Zelensky said.



Russian terror, he said, must lose, and this can only be achieved with concrete force, concrete weapons.

“Life must win. I thank everyone in the world who helps us in this,” the President added.



As reported earlier, during a joint press conference with the head of the European Parliament, Zelensky said that the Defense Forces would stop the offensive of Russian troops after new batches of weapons arrive in Ukraine, in particular from the military package approved by the United States.