Gov't Forces Killed 12 Naxals In Gunfight In India's Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, May 12 (NNN-PTI) – At least 12 Naxals were killed and two government forces wounded, in a fierce gunfight in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, police said yesterday.

The gunfight between Naxals and joint contingents of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), broke out Friday, in a forest near Pidia village of Bijapur district, about 460 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to police, contingents of government forces cordoned off the area on specific intelligence information, suggesting the presence of Naxals.

“In the stand-off, 12 Naxals were gunned down and their bodies have been recovered,” a police official said, adding that, two government forces were injured.

According to police, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site.

This was the third major strike against Naxals in the state, since Apr 16, when government forces killed 29 Naxals, including a top commander.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.

The insurgency reportedly has claimed hundreds of lives, besides rendering thousands of poor inhabitants homeless.– NNN-PTI