Princess Rajwa Celebrates 30Th Birthday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Today marks the 30th birthday of HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on April 28, 1994, in Riyadh, Her Highness is the daughter of Khaled Bin Musaed Bin Saif Bin Abdulaziz Al Saif and Azza Bint Naif Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Sudairi. She is the youngest sister of Faisal, Nayef and Dana.

Last year on June 1, Princess Rajwa married HRH Crown Prince Hussein Her Highness received her secondary education in Saudi Arabia and pursued higher education at Syracuse University's School of Architecture in New York, USA. She holds a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in the USA.

Her hobbies include horse riding, drawing, designing handicrafts, and creating engineering and artistic designs using digital media software. Her Highness is also fluent in English and French.