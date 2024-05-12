'Kya Faida Itna Yoga Karke': Netizens Troll Shilpa Shetty For Riding Horseback To Vaishno Devi Temple (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shilpa Shetty recently visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, accompanied by her mother

Sunanda

Shetty and sister, starlet Shamita Shetty. She also uploaded images from her vacation on social media. They travelled to the temple by private plane and then

helicopter. The visit comes

shortly

after the Enforcement Directorate

seizes

assets worth Rs 98 crore from Shilpa and Raj Kundra in connection with a cryptocurrency scam.

Shilpa Shetty received fire on social media after sharing a video of her horseback journey to the peak for darshan at Vaishno Devi shrine. Animal rights activists chastised her for animal cruelty, questioning the necessity of her rigorous fitness and yoga regimen since she

couldn't

travel the 12 km from the base camp in Katra. Many people responded in the comments section, condemning her conduct.



One user commented,“Kya fayda itni fitness ka jab Jana kisi bezuban pe baithke he hai”.

Another wrote,

“Kya

faayda

Itna yoga karne ka climbing in a horse and going. helicopter kar lete

isse

achcha.”“Koi

fayeda

nhi bejan

janwar

k upper

baithke

jane m darshan

krne

k

krne

hai pedal jao helicopter se jao,”

read a third comment.

Shilpa Shetty visited Assam last week to worship at the Kamakya Temple. She was photographed making a special pooja and posing with temple authorities.

Meanwhile, her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was not present at the temple. See the photographs below.

Last month, the ED confiscated

Raj's

properties worth Rs 97.79 crore. According to the ED, Shilpa has a residential apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, and another property is a residential home in Pune, together with equity interests in Raj Kundra's name.

The

ED's

Mumbai zonal office has temporarily attached

Raj's

immovable and moveable possessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. It has

been stated

that Kundra and others received large sums of money in the form of bitcoins (worth Rs 6,600 crore in 2017) from the

"gullible public with false promises of 10% per month return in the form of bitcoins."

Meanwhile, on

Mother's

Day, Shilpa shared a lovely photo with her sister and mother, showing them sharing loving moments.

