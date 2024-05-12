DIBF Features Extensive Chinese Participation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, the Chinese pavilion at Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), stands out with its extensive collection of books spanning political, cultural, scientific, and educational topics, along with traditional Chinese products suitable as gifts.

The books are available in English, Arabic, and Mandarin, catering to a wide range of readers and providing ample opportunities for understanding and exploration.

The pavilion is attracting both Chinese participants based in Qatar and those who have travelled from China specifically to participate in the DIBF.

This year, the Chinese pavilion's significance is further underscored by its designation as the first official appearance of Chinese books at theDIBF, facilitated by Beijing Zhongke Import & Export Ltd. The company, which ranks 39th globally, has set up its booth under the theme“Reading China” at location H1-30, displaying nearly 300 high-quality books across three exhibition areas.

Chen Changyue, the vice manager of Beijing Zhongke Import & Export Ltd, speaking to The Peninsula expressed his enthusiasm for the fair, noting the opportunity it provides for enhancing bilateral publication trade and cultural exchanges.

“Through the DIBF, publishers can promote more outstanding publications, enhance bilateral publication trade, copyright cooperation and author exchanges, thus boosting the publicity of both countries' cultures and technological achievements,” he said.

Changyue emphasized the pavilion's objective:“Our participation this year aims to showcase China's outstanding achievements in science, technology and traditional culture through books to more countries worldwide.

“We especially aim to strengthen exchanges with Qatar's publishing industry, libraries, and the general public, deepening Qatar and even the Arab region's understanding of China,” he added.

As the first official Chinese participant, Changyue discussed the preparations his company and collaborating entities had undertaken:“This marks our first time bringing publications representing China's outstanding traditional culture and scientific achievements to the fair.

“We have organised a delegation of Chinese publishing units and academic research institutions, including Science Press and the China Museum Association, to visit Doha and engage in academic exchanges.”

He highlighted the significant role of the exhibition in fostering connections and exchanges between Qatar and China across various fields:“Doha International Book Fair helps to establish direct contacts between the Chinese publishing industry and relevant institutions in Qatar, fostering a robust exchange platform between the two countries. It will deepen mutual understanding in science, culture, and publishing, creating more opportunities for collaboration.”

Changyue presented the carefully selected books at their booth, including titles like“Xi Jinping: The Governance of China,”“The Great Wall of Beijing,”“Big Data Dictionary,” and“Contemporary Chinese Museums,” aimed at showcasing China's diverse achievements.

Acknowledging the substantial Chinese community in Qatar, Changyue mentioned,“There is a considerable Chinese population working and studying in Qatar. We have communicated with organizations such as the Overseas Chinese Association and Hamad Bin Khalifa University to invite them to visit the fair and engage in friendly academic and cultural exchanges.”

“We hope to welcome more people interested in Chinese culture.” He expressed his hope for ongoing participation:“We hope to participate in the Doha International Book Fair every year and organize more Chinese cultural units to facilitate more exchanges in various fields between China and Qatar.”

The participants in the Chinese pavilion include the Ministry of Culture, Wisdom House International Communication Group and China Awtar Publishing.

Amira, a Chinese staff member at Wisdom House International Communication Group booth, who has participated in numerous international book fairs in Arabic countries, commented on the support received in Qatar, noting the offering of books targeting young readers and traditional Chinese items.

Ma Yuan, the manager of the Wisdom House International Communication Group in China, participating for the fourth time, highlighted educational and cultural series for visitors such as The Beautiful China and curricula for teaching the Chinese language. Nagham, another staff member at China Awtar Publishing, mentioned the increasing interest in books teaching the Chinese language this year.