'Raj Bhavan Has Been Kept In The Dark...' Kerala Governor Slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Uninformed Foreign Tour

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday said he was unaware of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's foreign tour. Khan stated on Saturday that he had not been informed about the Chief Minister's trips abroad and only became aware of them through media reports.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan embarks on private visit to three countries with family

In criticizing the lack of transparency, Khan remarked, "The Rajbhavan has been kept in the dark about these foreign visits." Furthermore, he revealed that he had discussed the issue with the President.

The Chief Minister's foreign trips have come under intense scrutiny since last week, following inquiries from the state's opposition parties regarding the significant expenditure incurred during his extended absence. Moreover, CM Vijayan faced criticism for failing to delegate his responsibilities to anyone during his absence from the state. This disclosure by the Kerala Governor has further fueled the ongoing debate surrounding the Chief Minister's foreign trips.

Earlier, CPM state secretary MV Govindan said that the Chief Minister's 15-day foreign trip received the approval of both the Union government as well as the CPM. He also rejected the Opposition's allegations regarding the travel expenses of the CM and his family, stating that Pinarayi was managing them personally.

CM Vijayan along with his family members went on a tour to Indonesia, Singapore and UAE on Monday (May 6) morning.

His son-in-law and state public works minister PA Mohammed Riyas and daughter Veena Vijayan had already left for a family holiday abroad a few days ago.

