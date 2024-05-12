Germany's Tesla factory confronts current protests over environmental concerns

(MENAFN) Tesla, the renowned electric car manufacturer led by American billionaire Elon Musk, is encountering mounting opposition at its factory in Germany. Activists are mobilizing efforts to impede the expansion of Tesla's facilities, which may necessitate the removal of sections of the surrounding forest.



As per a Bloomberg report, law enforcement in the state of Brandenburg has issued a statement indicating the anticipation of continued protests over the forthcoming weekend. The unrest escalated on Friday, resulting in the arrest of at least 16 individuals following riots that involved the storming of an airport and vandalism of Tesla vehicles. Additionally, a newly constructed road adjacent to the factory was barricaded.



The demonstrations have seen casualties, with several individuals sustaining injuries, including 21 police officers, as reported by state police authorities.



Located in the town of Gruenheide, Tesla's factory has long been a focal point of contention among local residents and environmental organizations.



Initially announced in late 2019, the opening of the plant faced significant delays due to legal challenges brought forth by groups expressing concerns over its substantial water consumption and potential threat to local wildlife.

