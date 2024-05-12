Moph, Partners Celebrate Vital Role Nurses, Midwives Play In Healthcare

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To mark International Day of the Midwife on May 5 and International Nurses Day on May 12, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) joined Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) to recognise the invaluable contributions of Qatar's skilled and diverse nursing and midwifery workforce.

Dr. Salih Al Marri (pictured), Assistant Minister for Health Affairs of the Ministry of Public Health, highlighted the significance of these days, stating,“These international days provide a special opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the noble professions of nursing and midwifery, and appreciate the incredible dedication of the thousands of nurses and midwives in Qatar who play such an important role in providing high-quality care to patients across our healthcare sector.” Mariam Al Mutawa, Acting Chief Nursing Officer at HMC, expressed her pride, noting,“For the first time, we are celebrating together the International Day of the Midwife and International Nurses Day to provide an opportunity to honour the remarkable contributions made by nurses here in Qatar and globally. Nursing offers one of the most fulfilling and dynamic career paths for both men and women.

"Beyond providing essential direct patient care, nurses are leaders, innovators, educators, and catalysts for change who can facilitate improved access to healthcare and achieve performance improvements. I am honoured to be a nurse leader and proud of the exceptional nurses and midwives I work with in Qatar.”

Ebtesam Abdulla, Director of Nursing at PHCC, said,“At PHCC, our nurses are the cornerstone of our system, providing compassionate, holistic care to our community. They are not just caregivers; they are advocates, educators, and health partners, ensuring the well-being of every individual they serve. They are with our community at every step of their healthcare journey. Today, we honour and celebrate their unwavering dedication, professionalism, and the extraordinary impact they make in the lives of our patients and their families.”