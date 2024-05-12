Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani Earns More Than Rs 50 Lakhs Per Day? Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Internet celebrity Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has revealed that he makes
much
money from public appearances. In an interview, he did not divulge what he works for a livelihood but made it plain that he does not desire a traditional career. He also stated that Karan
Johar's
Dharma Cornerstone Agency controls his work.
Orry told Bharti Singh and her spouse Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their podcast that he had no interest in creating films or programmes. Who wants to work hard? Nobody. I despise work, and making films and television is a lot of effort. And in this sector, labour never stops. You carry work home with you, and your life revolves around it. People believe
it's
a simple existence, but
it's
not."
When asked how he generates money, Orry said he
charges a high fee for appearances. He explained,
“Do I look cheap? I charge Rs 25 lakh if you ask me for a photo. If I offer one myself, I
don't
charge. If someone formally asks for
Orry's
touch,
it's
Rs 20 lakh. I have
formal
team at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, and then I have my
own
people,”
he said. He also has around
10
managers who handle his personal and professional affairs.
Orry also recently spoke with Storyboard18 about his
major
source of income and how he delivers
'pleasure'
to people by visiting their events.
"For
the time being, my primary concentration is on spreading the message of pleasure. It connects with others, motivates me, and allows me to participate in events that delight me and myself.
"These appearances are currently my main source of income,"
he explained.
Orry stated that he
is paid
between Rs 15 and 30 lakh for attending occasions such as weddings.
"I am paid between ₹15 lakh and ₹30 lakh for weddings. They want me to come as a friend of the groom or someone
else,
rather than as a guest. So, my genuine audience keeps me afloat, and they want me to attend their events,"
he explained.
Previously, Orry went on Bigg Boss 17 and informed Salman Khan that he earns between Rs 20 and Rs 30 lakhs merely to pose for photographs.
"I am paid to have photos taken at events with the pose
that I
perform and upload them.
"I earn around Rs 20-30 lakhs for these pictures in one night,"
he claimed, surprising Salman.
