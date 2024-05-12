Govt Efforts Strengthening Biodiversity, Food Security In Qatar: Al Subaie

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York, USA: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie has said that Qatar launched numerous scientific initiatives based on nature-based solutions (NbS) to enhance biodiversity, recycle water, protect coasts, and preserve the environment in collaboration with specialised research centres.

He was speaking during a meeting held as part of the 19th session of the United Nations Forum on Forests at the UN headquarters in New York.

He pointed out that one of these initiatives has contributed to the preparation of maps for all areas suitable for agriculture. These maps have also identified the types of trees and crops suitable for each region, especially coastal areas.

The Minister explained that this NbS initiative has contributed to enriching and sustaining the country's coastal areas through the expansion of tree forests in natural reserves, adding that these forests have shown great potential in enhancing biodiversity, improving food security, and their ability to sequester carbon and produce oxygen. He stressed the state's success in overcoming all the challenges it faced in developing coastal areas, including rising temperatures, high salinity, and limited arable land.

Al Subaie showcased Qatar's efforts and national experience in reviving ecosystems and the qualitative initiatives launched to preserve nature, during a high-level roundtable discussion on“Forest-based solutions to the triple planetary crises: A focus on people, science, technology, and finance.” He drew attention to Qatar's green efforts within the framework of relying on NbS, which included expanding the establishment of green belts throughout the country. In 2022, Qatar announced a project to plant ten million trees by 2030. In the same year, the One Million Trees initiative was launched.

The minister affirmed that the state's official efforts have resulted in the preparation of a national programme for the rehabilitation and conservation of marine ecosystems on all the country's coasts and beaches, explaining that this programme has contributed to enriching and supporting marine biodiversity by protecting and conserving seagrass beds and coral reefs.

Concluding his speech, Al Subaie said that based on Qatar's belief in the need for international cooperation to combat climate change, Qatar is ready to share its successful experience in establishing green belts and planting coastal trees with all friendly and brotherly countries that have similar conditions, which will contribute to international cooperation to preserve and protect the green planet.

The United Nations Forum on Forests was held from May 6 to 10, at the UN headquarters. Discussions at the forum focused on enhancing the economic and social benefits of forests, significantly increasing the area of protected forests around the world, and steps needed to enhance sustainable forest management.