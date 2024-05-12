Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarkashi Police Urges Devotees To Postpone Yamunotri Pilgrimage Today; Here's Why

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the Char Dham Yatra gains momentum with the opening of the revered shrines, the Uttarkashi Police on Sunday (May 12) issued a plea urging the pilgrims to consider postponing their Yamunotri Yatra scheduled for today. This development comes in light of the overwhelming influx of devotees, which has reached the capacity of Shri Yamunotri Dham.

In a statement, Uttarkashi Police said, "Today, a sufficient number of devotees have reached Shri Yamunotri Dham as per its capacity. Now sending more devotees is risky. All the devotees who are going to Yamunotri today, are requested to postpone their Yamunotri Yatra today."

The call for postponing the yatra followed a massive congregation witnessed on Saturday, as devotees thronged the hilly path leading to the Yamunotri temple in the Garhwal Himalayas. Long queues of pilgrims, enduring hours of wait, were witnessed, indicating a significant surge in footfall following the reopening of the temple doors.

The Char Dham Yatra commenced on May 10, marking the opening of three of the four sacred shrines: Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Kedarnath. The doors of Badrinath, the final destination, were scheduled to open today, May 12.

Rooted in profound spiritual significance within Hinduism, the Char Dham Yatra typically spans from April-May to October-November. It is a belief deeply ingrained that this pilgrimage must be completed in a clockwise direction, starting from Yamunotri, progressing through Gangotri and Kedarnath, and ending at Badrinath.

The elevation of the Badrinath temple, situated at over 10,000 feet, adds to the arduousness of the journey. Under the stewardship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Char Dham Yatra has witnessed record-breaking footfalls over the past two years, signifying its enduring significance in the spiritual and cultural fabric of India.