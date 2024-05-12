Cannes 2024: Radhika Apte's Feminist Revenge Film 'Sister Midnight' To Premiere At 'Directors' Fortnight'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first trailer for Radhika
Apte's
movie 'Sister Midnight'
is now out. The film, directed by Karan Kandhari, will premiere at
Directors'
Fortnight Cannes.
It's
the only Indian film chosen for the Cannes sidebar.
The film
is described
as a
'female vengeance picture'
with a
'twisted love narrative'
set in Mumbai. Radhika shared the first promotional video from the film and labelled it,
"Sneaky
peak
at Sister Midnight premiering at
Director's
Fortnight Cannes on May 19th! #sistermidnight #quinzaine2024 (sic)."
Apte's
coworkers and well-wishers immediately complimented her when she released the promo. Anurag Kashyap reacted with heart emojis, while Zoya Akhtar added,
"Congratulations."
“Mumbai-set twisted love story - A fantastical punk comedy, a feminist revenge film, and a revamped vampire movie rolled into one.
An original, funny
and macabre
tale centred on a rebellious, misanthropic character.
We follow the trials and tribulations of Uma - a young, newly married woman - who discovers the realities of married life in a Bombay slum, and whose thirst for vengeance will not
be abated,”
reads the official synopsis of the film by British Council.
Aside from Apte, the film also has Ashok Pathak in a
key
role. Wellington Films, Radhika, Suitable Pictures, Alan McAlex, Film4, and the British Film Institute
all
contributed to its financing.
