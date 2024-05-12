Cannes 2024: Radhika Apte's Feminist Revenge Film 'Sister Midnight' To Premiere At 'Directors' Fortnight'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The first trailer for Radhika

Apte's

movie 'Sister Midnight'

is now out. The film, directed by Karan Kandhari, will premiere at

Directors'

Fortnight Cannes.

It's

the only Indian film chosen for the Cannes sidebar.



The film

is described

as a

'female vengeance picture'

with a

'twisted love narrative'

set in Mumbai. Radhika shared the first promotional video from the film and labelled it,

"Sneaky

peak

at Sister Midnight premiering at

Director's

Fortnight Cannes on May 19th! #sistermidnight #quinzaine2024 (sic)."

Apte's

coworkers and well-wishers immediately complimented her when she released the promo. Anurag Kashyap reacted with heart emojis, while Zoya Akhtar added,

"Congratulations."



Also Read:

Shriya Saran shares adorable family picture with daughters and husband [PHOTOS]

“Mumbai-set twisted love story - A fantastical punk comedy, a feminist revenge film, and a revamped vampire movie rolled into one.

An original, funny

and macabre

tale centred on a rebellious, misanthropic character.

We follow the trials and tribulations of Uma - a young, newly married woman - who discovers the realities of married life in a Bombay slum, and whose thirst for vengeance will not

be abated,”

reads the official synopsis of the film by British Council.

Also Read:

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets High Court's notice for using 'Bible' in book

Aside from Apte, the film also has Ashok Pathak in a

key

role. Wellington Films, Radhika, Suitable Pictures, Alan McAlex, Film4, and the British Film Institute

all

contributed to its financing.

