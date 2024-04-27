Al Arabi Crowned Champion Of Qatar Volleyball Cup

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Al Arabi was crowned champion of the Qatar Volleyball Cup for the season 2023-2024 after defeating Al Rayyan by 3-1 in their match at the Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) hall today, which hosts all the tournament matches.

The results of the match were 25-19, 25-27, 28-26, 27-25.

Al Arabi won the trophy, gold medals and a financial prize worth QR 250,000, while Al Rayyan received silver medals and a financial prize of QR 150,000.

With today's victory, Al Arabi achieved the eighteenth title in the history of its participation in the tournament, as it won its first title in the 1990-1991 season, and its last title was in the 2019-2020 season.

Al Rayyan won 12 titles in this tournament, and its last title win was in the 2021-2022 season.

President of the Qatari and West Asian Volleyball Associations Ali Ghanim Al Kuwari praised the level of the teams in the tournament as well as the strength of the competition in the semi-final matches, especially today's match, which witnessed strong competition between Al Arabi and Al Rayyan.

He stressed that the competitions of the current season were strong and the league which the Arab won its title witnessed matches and advanced levels of teams, indicating that the QVA is now preparing to organize the final rounds of the Amir Cup, which will see the participation of 8 teams in the quarter-finals after strong competitions in the preliminary round. He expected strong matches for the final match to win the most prestigious titles of the QVA tournaments. (QNA)



