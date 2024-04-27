BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Insulting Rajput Community, Demands Apology

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting the Rajput community with his recent remarks on 'Maharajas'.

In a post on social media platform X late Saturday, BJP Information & Technology cell chief Amit Malviya shared a video of the Congress leader and said: "Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the Rajput community, for this offensive comment."

In the video, the Wayanad MP was heard saying: "It was the rule of kings and Maharajas, they could do whatever they wanted. If they wanted someone's land, they took it away. The Congress party and our workers, along with the people of the country, achieved independence, brought democracy and gave the Constitution to the country."

The video was reportedly from a Lok Sabha poll campaign rally in Karnataka during which Rahul Gandhi made the remarks.