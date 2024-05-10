               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Contract For Building Project At UNAMI Compound


5/10/2024 9:01:15 AM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Reband Company For General Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for, "Car Parking and Transport Workshop Facilities Improvement Project at UNAMI Compound."

The contract is valued at $166,956.

Potential end date is Thursday, August 1, 2024.

(Source: UNGM)

Iraq Business News

