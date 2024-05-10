Contract For Building Project At UNAMI Compound

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Reband Company For General Contracting has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) for, "Car Parking and Transport Workshop Facilities Improvement Project at UNAMI Compound."
The contract is valued at $166,956.
Potential end date is Thursday, August 1, 2024.
(Source: UNGM)
