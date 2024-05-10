Pakistan To Taliban: Stop Irresponsible Claims, Act Against TTP

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan deemed the Taliban's claims regarding ISIS activities in Pakistan as“irresponsible” on Thursday.

The ministry's spokesperson stressed that the Taliban should focus on taking effective actions against terrorist groups based in Afghanistan instead of making such statements.

Recently, Pakistan and the Taliban have been exchanging mutual accusations of supporting militant groups. These allegations have escalated tensions between the two sides, reflecting ongoing concerns about regional security and stability.

The Pakistani military disclosed on Tuesday, that a suicide attack targeting five Chinese engineers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was planned by an Afghan in Afghanistan. This announcement has added another layer of complexity to the strained relations between the two countries.

The Taliban's Ministry of Defense spokesperson described the Pakistani army's claim as“irresponsible and far from reality” in a statement on Wednesday. He attributed the claim to the“weakness of Pakistan's security agencies.”

For the first time, Enayatullah Khwarazmi from the Taliban accused the Pakistani government of supporting ISIS, stating that“ISIS has entered Afghanistan from Pakistani soil and has been used against our land from their territory.” This serious allegation has further soured relations.

However, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson refuted this claim on Thursday, May 9, labelling it as“unfounded and irresponsible.” This ongoing exchange of accusations underscores the deep-seated mistrust between the two.

According to the Express Tribune, Mumtaz Baluch reiterated Pakistan's stance, highlighting that there is substantial evidence linking recent terrorist incidents in Pakistan to the militant presence in Afghanistan. Baluch emphasized the connectedness of these events, urging for effective actions against the militants.

She reiterated Pakistan's call for the Taliban to take effective measures against terrorist groups within Afghanistan, aiming to demonstrate that these groups do not find a safe haven or hiding place in the country.

