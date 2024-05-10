'A Small Step Towards Victory', Says Sakshi Malik As Court Frames Charges Against Brij Bhushan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik has described as "a small step towards victory" the order by a Delhi court on Friday to frame charges related to sexual harassment and intimidation against the former President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case filed by female wrestlers.

The court ordered the framing of charges under relevant sections for sexual harassment, using force to outrage women's modesty and criminal intimidation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the outgoing MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Many female wrestlers led by Olympians Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat had conducted protests for months against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Sakshi said she was happy to know that the case is progressing in the right direction and that justice will be served to the victims.

"This definitely is a small step towards victory. It feels nice that Brij Bhushan is being held accountable for the harassment of young female wrestlers for so many years. We will continue this battle until final justice is delivered and he is punished," Sakshi Malik told IANS in her first reaction.

Sakshi, who won a bronze medal in the Rio Olympic Games, said this was not a fight between Brij Bhushan and her and Vinesh but it was a movement to safeguard future generations of young female wrestlers.