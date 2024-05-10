Goa Police Registers Case Against Accused For Terming Ex-CM As ‘Mining Mafia’

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 10 (IANS) Goa Police on Friday registered a case against an accused for allegedly mentioning former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat as 'Mining Mafia', police said.

Police said that one Sagar Gaste from Margao has lodged a complaint against the accused person who posted a poster with the photograph of former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, mentioning him as the 'Mining Mafia'

Police said that two persons are involved in the case but so far they have registered the case only against one person, while further investigation is going on.

According to police, accused persons have levelled allegations against Kamat over a mining scam and posted posters on the railway flyover bridge and other places in the city causing defacement to public property.

The complaint also stated that the accused persons circulated the said poster on WhatsApp and thereby caused defamation to Kamat.