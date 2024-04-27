National Guard Soldiers Hit 18 Russian Dugouts, 28 FPV Drones On Lyman Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with the Khartia, Azov and Bureviy brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine hit 18 enemy dugouts and more than 28 FPV drones on the Lyman axis in the past week.

The National Guard of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

National Guard fighters destroyed seven shelters with enemy personnel and damaged 16. They also smashed six Russian vehicles and an enemy mortar.

The brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine held all their positions in the Serebrianske Forestry and improved their tactical position, repelling the enemy's assault operations.

In total, in the past week, the Russian army launched 450 strikes on the positions of the National Guard's brigades.

Photo credit: National Guard of Ukraine