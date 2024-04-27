Ukrainian Forces Deny Reports Of Alleged Withdrawal Of Abrams Tanks From Battlefield

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports of the alleged withdrawal of U.S.-supplied Abrams tanks from the front lines due to a Russian drone threat are false.

Ukraine's 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"[Abrams] tanks are operating perfectly on the battlefield, and we are definitely not going to hide from the enemy something that usually forces them to hide. Moreover, we are not going to leave our infantry without such powerful fire support," the brigade said.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military said they would not publicly comment on why, where and what the Ukrainian Armed Forces use on the battlefield.

The brigade called on everyone to trust only verified information.

The Associated Press, citing U.S. military officials, reported earlier that Ukraine had allegedly pulled U.S.-provided Abrams tanks from the front lines due to the increasingly active use of drones by the Russian military. The report was later spread by other news sites.