Zelensky Thanks Australia For New Aid Package

He said this in an evening address , Ukrinform reports.

"I want to thank Australia for the announced new support package for our country and people. It is military support that will strengthen our air defense , plus drones and military equipment. Thank you! Today, the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia, the Minister of Defense, held talks. They took place here, in our country. I expect a report from the Prime Minister of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that new communication with other partners of Ukraine is being prepared: both tomorrow and the new week will be active. Zelensky is convinced that every day should add strength to the state and every day Ukrainian positions should be strengthened.

"We need Moscow to make sure that the war will give them nothing. And only by force can we achieve this. All Ukrainians. All partners. And equally decisively," he added.

As reported, Australia is providing Ukraine with a new military aid package worth USD 100 million . The package will include USD 32.5 million worth of drones and a batch of RBS 70 man-portable air defense systems.

