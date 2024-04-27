               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Command And Staff Exercises Held In Azerbaijani Army


4/27/2024 7:14:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Command and staff exercises took place in the Azerbaijani army, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan's Ministryof Defense.

The exercises took place in accordance with the training planfor 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General ZakirHasanov.

During the exercises, actions to perform various tasks wereclarified on the map, and reports from commanders were heard ondecisions made based on the current tactical situation.

