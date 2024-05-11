Manipur Govt Mobilises Initiative To Rebuild Lives, Communities Hit By Ethnic Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, May 11 (IANS) In response to the ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May 3 2023, the state government has swiftly mobilised proactive initiatives aimed at providing relief and rehabilitation for the conflict-hit displaced people under the mentorship of the Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by Justice Gita Mittal (retd).

Officials said that recognising the urgent need for tangible support, these initiatives encompass a multifaceted approach targeting various aspects of livelihood and well-being.

Justice Gita Mittal, the first woman chief justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, inaugurated a Skill Training Programme for 2000 displaced youths, along with a Youth Coach Level-1 certificate programme aiming to train 300 youths as coaches in multiple sports disciplines including football, table tennis, badminton, judo and weightlifting.

Additionally, a primary health centre was also operationalised in PPP mode at the Palace Auditorium in Imphal, in collaboration with the state government and Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Hyderabad, utilising telemedicine facilities.

Justice Mittal, heading the three-member committee of former women judges of high courts appointed by the Supreme Court in August last year to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the affected people of the Manipur ethnic violence.

During impromptu media interaction after launching the programme, Justice Mittal emphasised that while the state administration has effectively provided facilities for displaced persons, the primary challenge remains ensuring their safe return home.

The predominant desire among the displaced individuals is to reunite with their families and return to their homes, she said.

Justice Mittal highlighted the prompt addressing of various issues, from transportation to healthcare, including specialised facilities for pregnant women in Imphal East.

“However, the overarching challenge lies in reuniting families and facilitating their return, reflecting the ongoing endeavour of the government and state administration.”

These proactive initiatives underscore the government's commitment to not only addressing immediate challenges but also to fostering long-term solutions for the betterment of society, said the former Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Officials supervising the newly launched programme said that through targeted interventions in areas such as skill training, healthcare, sports, and industry development, the Manipur government is striving to alleviate the suffering caused by the recent conflict and pave the way for a brighter and more resilient future for all its citizens.